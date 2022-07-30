Horoscope Today, July 30, Saturday: Wondering what’s in store for you today? Well, we’ve you covered, Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what’s going to work for you today. Read on.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 29, Friday: Scorpio May Experience Certain Loss, Good News in Store For Pisces

Aries- Don't Change Business or job. Don't lend money to anyone. Donate sugar candy or sweets.

Lucky color- maroon

Taurus- Might go on a long journey. Will meet an old friend. The day will be very hectic.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Will get the support of elder brother. Avoid quarrels in the family. Better to postpone any sort of trip.

Lucky color- blue

Cancer- Should not invest in new business. Don't be careless in driving. Will get respect.

Lucky color- saffron

Leo- Reach home on time. Will get back the lent money. Childbirth is anticipated.

Lucky color- orange

Virgo- Will get success in career. Will receive money unexpectedly. Will get the support of your life partner.

Lucky color- red

Libra- New property will be beneficial. Will get good news from the progeny. Try to persuade your friend.

Lucky color- gray

Scorpio- A long journey is predicted. Success in love is predictable. Control your anger.

Lucky color- white

Sagittarius- A wave of happiness will run in the heart today. The birth of a child is foreseen. Monetary gain is anticipated.

Lucky color- red

Capricorn- Do urgent work on time. Take your father’s advice. Don’t be careless in relationships.

Lucky color- pink

Aquarius- Old wish will be fulfilled. Don’t give your secrets to anyone. Business change is expected.

Lucky color- brown

Pisces- Mental tension will remain. Take advice from elders. Relationships will get sour.