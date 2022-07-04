Horoscope Today, July 4, Monday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favor? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Weekly Horoscope Prediction, July 3 to July 9: Are Stars Aligned in Your Favour This Week?

Aries- Travel will be very beneficial. Eat home-cooked food. Watch over your health.

Lucky color- Golden

Taurus- Don't fight with friends over petty things. Do not invest in the share market. Can get money.

Lucky color- Red

Gemini- Gift clothes to your sister. There will be profit in business by the evening. Don’t consume vengeful things.

Lucky color- Brown

Cancer- Don’t argue with anyone on the way. Will be busy all day today. Illness will cost money.

Lucky color- Orange

Leo- Do not argue with father. Get into the habit of doing your things. Time is not good till noon.

Lucky color- Maroon

Virgo- Can meet friends. Do not postpone work until the next day. Will get job benefits by evening.

Lucky color- White

Libra- The business trip will be successful. Will get the desired result. Don’t insult elders.

Lucky color- Green

Scorpio- Don’t cheat anyone in business. Will get your family members will support. Trust god.

Lucky color- Yellow

Sagittarius- The day will start very well. Don’t mind someone’s joke. Make transactions wisely.

Lucky color- Orange

Capricorn- Handle the essentials vigilantly. Work will be completed. Don’t say bad things to anyone.

Lucky color- Pink

Aquarius- Don’t get angry at the job site. After noon, the time will be favorable. Give gifts to needy children.

Lucky color- Maroon

Pisces- Donate food to a poor person. Honour will increase. Gift your father with something.