Horoscope Today, July 4, Monday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what's going to work in your favor? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.
Aries- Travel will be very beneficial. Eat home-cooked food. Watch over your health.
Taurus- Don't fight with friends over petty things. Do not invest in the share market. Can get money.
Gemini- Gift clothes to your sister. There will be profit in business by the evening. Don’t consume vengeful things.
Cancer- Don’t argue with anyone on the way. Will be busy all day today. Illness will cost money.
Leo- Do not argue with father. Get into the habit of doing your things. Time is not good till noon.
Virgo- Can meet friends. Do not postpone work until the next day. Will get job benefits by evening.
Libra- The business trip will be successful. Will get the desired result. Don’t insult elders.
Scorpio- Don’t cheat anyone in business. Will get your family members will support. Trust god.
Sagittarius- The day will start very well. Don’t mind someone’s joke. Make transactions wisely.
Capricorn- Handle the essentials vigilantly. Work will be completed. Don’t say bad things to anyone.
Aquarius- Don’t get angry at the job site. After noon, the time will be favorable. Give gifts to needy children.
Pisces- Donate food to a poor person. Honour will increase. Gift your father with something.