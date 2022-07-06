Horoscope Today, July 6, Wednesday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 5, Tuesday: Virgo May Get Promotion at Work, Aquarius Should NOT Neglect Health

Aries- Respect elders. Will be financially strong. Pay attention to the cleanliness of the house.

Lucky color- Red

Taurus- Will be busy all day long. Will meet an old friend. The monetary benefit is foreseen.

Lucky color- Maroon

Gemini- Will remain running till evening. Don’t quarrel with friends. Take care of your family.

Lucky color- Sky

Cancer- Health improvement is predicted. Don’t neglect your studies. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family.

Lucky color- Maroon

Leo- Go to the office on time. Will get the money stuck. Do not invest in the share market.

Lucky color- Red

Virgo- Will get success in the job. Will move to a new house. Hard work will surely pay off.

Lucky color- Green

Libra- Dispute in the family is anticipated. Don’t befriend anyone. Try to persuade a friend.

Lucky color- Gray

Scorpio- Will move to the desired location. Might get to go for an outing. Money will be spent on entertainment.

Lucky color- White

Sagittarius- Day will be full of laziness. The birth of a child is expected. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky color- Sky blue

Capricorn- Urgent work can go wrong. Take the advice of your spouse. Will get the support of close ones.

Lucky color- Pink

Aquarius- Property matters may worsen. Don’t share your secrets with anyone. A job change is expected.

Lucky color- Green

Pisces- Work pressure will remain. Expenses may increase today. Don’t let your relationships break down.