Horoscope Today, July 9, Saturday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what's going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.

Aries- Drastic changes will take place in life. The old problem will be solved. Will try to do something new in career.

Lucky color- Pink

Taurus- Will improve lifestyle. Will get the support of an important person. Work pressure can increase.

Lucky color- White

Gemini- Struggles may increase. Economic benefits are foreseen. Be patient and calm.

Lucky color- Orange

Cancer- The career will be tense. Money expenses will increase. Work out the right plans.

Lucky color- Yellow

Leo- Possibilities of economic gains are there. There are chances of profitable travel. The family dispute might be there.

Lucky color- Red

Virgo- Career will improve. Love and relationships will be better in life. Health will be a concern.

Lucky color- Black

Libra- Suddenly, problems will be solved. Honor will increase. Old money can be found.

Lucky color- Blue

Scorpio- Career problems may increase. Mental stress can increase. Trust yourself.

Lucky color- Golden

Sagittarius- Problems in marital life are expected. Wrong decisions can spoil work. Will benefit with the help of an elder.

Lucky color- Saffron

Capricorn- Marital problem will be solved. The financial side will be good. Don’t do tasks in haste.

Lucky color- Carrot

Aquarius- The economic side will remain good. Problems in family life will be solved. Will be busy with religious work.

Lucky color- Green

Pisces- Problems can increase in jobs. Disputes in property and family are predicted. Take care of your health.