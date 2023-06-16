Home

Astrology

Horoscope Today, June 16, 2023, Friday: Gemini Should Not Invest in Property, Leo Will Benefit From Higher Authority

Horoscope Today, June 16, 2023, Friday: Gemini Should Not Invest in Property, Leo Will Benefit From Higher Authority

Horoscope Today: Daily horoscope by expert Shiromani Sachin will help you if you're searching for advice on life and work.

Horoscope Today, June 16, 2023: Each zodiac sign has unique features and characteristics that help determine a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be beneficial to know what to expect when you get up each morning? This daily horoscope by expert Shiromani Sachin will help you if you’re searching for advice on your love life, your work, or just some general information.

HOROSCOPE TODAY: FIND OUT IF THE ODDS ARE IN YOUR FAVOUR!

Aries- Must consult your doctor. Do not oppose your spouse’s opinion. Do a good deed.

Lucky color- sky blue



Taurus- Business partnership may end. Stuck money will be difficult to get back. Do not invest money in new work.

Lucky color- ocher



Gemini- Do not invest in property. Will get a new business opportunity. Pay attention to the cleanliness of the business site.

Lucky color- green



Cancer- Don’t invest in new business. There will be progress in the job. Maintain peace in the family.

Lucky color- brown



Leo- There will be a change in job. Will benefit from higher authority. Lent money will be received.

Lucky color- brown



Virgo- Don’t be lazy in new work. Worry may increase because of children. A guest is expected.

Lucky color- red



Libra- Important work can get spoiled. Disputes with friends will end. Will be busy with business work.

Lucky color- sky blue



Scorpio- Change in business may cause loss. There will be some ups and downs in health. Money expenditure will increase.

Lucky color- red



Sagittarius- Delay in marriage can spoil things. Take care of your health. Stalled money will be received.

Lucky color- yellow



Capricorn- Face-related problem will lessen. Arguments in the family will end. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky color- ocher



Aquarius- May buy a new property soon. Will get the support of your friends. Sudden money gain is expected.

Lucky color- blue



Pisces- Work load will lessen. Change job wisely. There is a strong chance of receiving money.

Lucky color- maroon

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.