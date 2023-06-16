ZEE Sites

  Horoscope Today, June 16, 2023, Friday: Gemini Should Not Invest in Property, Leo Will Benefit From Higher Authority

Horoscope Today, June 16, 2023, Friday: Gemini Should Not Invest in Property, Leo Will Benefit From Higher Authority

Horoscope Today: Daily horoscope by expert Shiromani Sachin will help you if you're searching for advice on life and work.

Published: June 16, 2023 5:30 AM IST

By Shiromani Sachin

Horoscope Today, June 16, 2023, Thursday

Horoscope Today, June 16, 2023: Each zodiac sign has unique features and characteristics that help determine a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be beneficial to know what to expect when you get up each morning? This daily horoscope by expert Shiromani Sachin will help you if you’re searching for advice on your love life, your work, or just some general information.

HOROSCOPE TODAY: FIND OUT IF THE ODDS ARE IN YOUR FAVOUR!

Aries- Must consult your doctor. Do not oppose your spouse’s opinion. Do a good deed.Lucky color- sky blueTaurus- Business partnership may end. Stuck money will be difficult to get back. Do not invest money in new work.Lucky color- ocherGemini- Do not invest in property. Will get a new business opportunity. Pay attention to the cleanliness of the business site.Lucky color- greenCancer- Don’t invest in new business. There will be progress in the job. Maintain peace in the family.Lucky color- brownLeo- There will be a change in job. Will benefit from higher authority. Lent money will be received.Lucky color- brownVirgo- Don’t be lazy in new work. Worry may increase because of children. A guest is expected.Lucky color- redLibra- Important work can get spoiled. Disputes with friends will end. Will be busy with business work.Lucky color- sky blueScorpio- Change in business may cause loss. There will be some ups and downs in health. Money expenditure will increase.Lucky color- redSagittarius- Delay in marriage can spoil things. Take care of your health. Stalled money will be received.Lucky color- yellowCapricorn- Face-related problem will lessen. Arguments in the family will end. Don’t lend money to anyone.Lucky color- ocherAquarius- May buy a new property soon. Will get the support of your friends. Sudden money gain is expected.Lucky color- bluePisces- Work load will lessen. Change job wisely. There is a strong chance of receiving money.Lucky color- maroon

