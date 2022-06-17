Horoscope Today, June 17, Friday: Love, finance, career, health, and relationships – life is all about how we find a balance between all these aspects and that’s exactly where the position of the stars helps you. If you are someone who believes in the power of the universe and wants to know how to go ahead and plan your day today, here’s something we have got for you. Check out your horoscope today, as predicted by Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 16, Thursday: Avoid Conflicts Gemini, Job Promotion is Anticipated For Libra

Aries- Day will be comfortable. Don't argue with anyone. Monetary worries will end.

Lucky color- Purple

Taurus- The tribulations of married life will end. New job opportunities will emerge. Don't lend valuables to anyone.

Lucky color- Green

Gemini- Do not invest in the business. A long journey is awaiting. Family strife will end.

Lucky color- Sky Blue

Cancer- Will feel tired. New plans regarding work will be successful. Make good use of your time.

Lucky color- White

Leo- Noon time is favorable for you. Your work in the office will be appreciated. Health problems will bother.

Lucky color- Red

Virgo- Students will be successful in their studies. Elders will give blessings. Don’t get discouraged.

Lucky color- Saffron

Libra- Will get some good news by evening. Help a relative who has come home. Donate butter (ghee) to needy people.

Lucky color- Blue

Scorpio- Drive your vehicle carefully. Job can be difficult. Don’t disrespect elders.

Lucky color- Orange

Sagittarius- Promotion in the job is anticipated. Take advice from elders. A vehicle purchase is expected.

Lucky color- Yellow

Capricorn- Financial condition will be better than before. Eye injury is foreseen. Debt problem will end.

Lucky color- Ocher

Aquarius- All the wishes will be fulfilled. Stomach problems can bother you. Spend time at home.

Lucky color- Sky blue

Pisces- Will receive gifts and respect. Help needy people. Don’t lend money to anyone.