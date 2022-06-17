Horoscope Today, June 17, Friday: Love, finance, career, health, and relationships – life is all about how we find a balance between all these aspects and that’s exactly where the position of the stars helps you. If you are someone who believes in the power of the universe and wants to know how to go ahead and plan your day today, here’s something we have got for you. Check out your horoscope today, as predicted by Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 16, Thursday: Avoid Conflicts Gemini, Job Promotion is Anticipated For Libra
Aries- Day will be comfortable. Don't argue with anyone. Monetary worries will end.
Taurus- The tribulations of married life will end. New job opportunities will emerge. Don't lend valuables to anyone.
Gemini- Do not invest in the business. A long journey is awaiting. Family strife will end.
Cancer- Will feel tired. New plans regarding work will be successful. Make good use of your time.
Leo- Noon time is favorable for you. Your work in the office will be appreciated. Health problems will bother.
Virgo- Students will be successful in their studies. Elders will give blessings. Don’t get discouraged.
Libra- Will get some good news by evening. Help a relative who has come home. Donate butter (ghee) to needy people.
Scorpio- Drive your vehicle carefully. Job can be difficult. Don’t disrespect elders.
Sagittarius- Promotion in the job is anticipated. Take advice from elders. A vehicle purchase is expected.
Capricorn- Financial condition will be better than before. Eye injury is foreseen. Debt problem will end.
Aquarius- All the wishes will be fulfilled. Stomach problems can bother you. Spend time at home.
Pisces- Will receive gifts and respect. Help needy people. Don’t lend money to anyone.