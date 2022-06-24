Horoscope Today, June 24, Friday: A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. Wondering what’s in store for you today? If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers. Three zodiac signs to have a romantic day are Aries, Gemini and Virgo.Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 23, Thursday: Cancer May Get Promoted at Work, Romantic Day For Scorpio

Aries- Keep hold of your speech. Respect your mother. Donate red fruit.

Lucky color- Pink

Taurus- Don’t change jobs. Help the elderly people. Donate red clothes.

Lucky color- Blue

Gemini- Job advancement is predicted. Take your mentor’s advice. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- Green

Cancer- Sweetness in family life is expected soon. Job-related problems will end. Donate white clothes.

Lucky color- Pink

Leo- Business strains will end. Respect your elders. Donate white sandalwood.

Lucky color- Red

Virgo- Students will be successful in the examination. Don’t lend money to anyone. Donate wheat.

Lucky color- Pink

Libra- Think about changing your job. Love will increase in relationships. Donate kheer.

Lucky color- Red

Scorpio- Respect your loved ones. Business travel is anticipated. Donate sweet fruits.

Lucky color- Orange

Sagittarius- Travel with family is predicted. Will get good news from friends. Donate yellow sweets.

Lucky color- Maroon

Capricorn- Don’t hold back from helping one in his/her job. Monetary gain will be there till evening. Donate white sesame.

Lucky color- Blue

Aquarius- Financial situation can get disturbed. Avoid street and junk food. Donate stationery.

Lucky color- Green

Pisces- Postpone your trip. Don’t argue with anyone. Donate yellow clothes.

Lucky color- Red