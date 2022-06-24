Horoscope Today, June 24, Friday: A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. Wondering what’s in store for you today? If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers. Three zodiac signs to have a romantic day are Aries, Gemini and Virgo.Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 23, Thursday: Cancer May Get Promoted at Work, Romantic Day For Scorpio
Aries- Keep hold of your speech. Respect your mother. Donate red fruit.
Lucky color- Pink Also Read - Indian Football Team: Astrologer Was Hired To Motivate Team, Reports Claim
Taurus- Don’t change jobs. Help the elderly people. Donate red clothes.
Lucky color- Blue Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 22, Wednesday: Taurus Will Get Promotion in Job, Sagittarius Should Not Lend Money To Anyone
Gemini- Job advancement is predicted. Take your mentor’s advice. Donate jaggery.
Lucky color- Green
Cancer- Sweetness in family life is expected soon. Job-related problems will end. Donate white clothes.
Lucky color- Pink
Leo- Business strains will end. Respect your elders. Donate white sandalwood.
Lucky color- Red
Virgo- Students will be successful in the examination. Don’t lend money to anyone. Donate wheat.
Lucky color- Pink
Libra- Think about changing your job. Love will increase in relationships. Donate kheer.
Lucky color- Red
Scorpio- Respect your loved ones. Business travel is anticipated. Donate sweet fruits.
Lucky color- Orange
Sagittarius- Travel with family is predicted. Will get good news from friends. Donate yellow sweets.
Lucky color- Maroon
Capricorn- Don’t hold back from helping one in his/her job. Monetary gain will be there till evening. Donate white sesame.
Lucky color- Blue
Aquarius- Financial situation can get disturbed. Avoid street and junk food. Donate stationery.
Lucky color- Green
Pisces- Postpone your trip. Don’t argue with anyone. Donate yellow clothes.
Lucky color- Red