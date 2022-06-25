Horoscope Today, June 25, Saturday: A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. Wondering what’s in store for you today? If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers.Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 24, Friday: Aries Should Donate Red Clothes, Aquarius Financial Situation May Get Disturbed

Aries- Respect your elders. Monetary gain from elders is expected. Focus on learning.

Lucky color- Maroon

Taurus- Respect your spouse. Help a poor person. Pay attention to the cleanliness of your house.

Lucky color- Green

Gemini- Will be honored at the workplace. Economic conditions will be better than before. Get help from a friend.

Lucky color- Sky Blue

Cancer- Friends will support you. Pay attention to the health of siblings. Donate food to the needy.

Lucky color- Red

Leo- Will be successful in getting a job. A back pain problem is anticipated. Marriage will be fixed shortly.

Lucky color- Pink

Virgo- Don’t ridicule anyone. Will get the support of loved ones. Work that was stopped, will get completed by the evening.

Lucky color- Green

Libra- Focus on your partnership. Will get a new job. Obey your mother.

Lucky color- Ocher

Scorpio- Don’t change business or job. Will meet an old friend. Don’t kill anyone.

Lucky color- Yellow

Sagittarius- New work will commence shortly. There will be joy in the family. Don’t share differences with anyone.

Lucky color- Pink

Capricorn- Take care of father’s health. Make your signature only after vigilantly checking the papers. Travel will be beneficial.

Lucky color- Ocher

Aquarius- Stalled business will run again. Touch the feet of elders. Will get along with loved ones.

Lucky color- Black

Pisces- Success in exam is foreseen. Take your father’s advice. Marital life will be happy.