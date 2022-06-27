Horoscope Today, June 27, Monday: A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. Wondering what’s in store for you today? If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers.Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 26, Sunday: Aries Must Invest In Business Wisely, Capricorns Should Respect Their Wife

Aries- Day will be very hectic. Drive carefully. Take the advice of your close ones.

Lucky color- Red

Taurus- Tribulations will end in family. Be gentle with your voice. Don't argue with anyone for no reason.

Lucky color- Yellow

Gemini- Day will be fun. Don’t quarrel with friends. The job will benefit.

Lucky color- Green

Cancer- Fickleness of the mind will increase. Get tasks done on time. Help your friend.

Lucky color- Pink

Leo- Control your temper. Separation from the spouse is predicted. The feet may hurt.

Lucky color- Green

Virgo- Students must focus on their studies. Will get new opportunities in life. Profit in business is foreseen.

Lucky color- White

Libra- Troubles of marital life will be less. Don’t act in a hurry. Go on a short trip.

Lucky color- White

Scorpio- Eat pure homemade food. Avoid junk and street food. Success in politics is expected.

Lucky color- Maroon

Sagittarius- Day will be full of struggles. Try to persuade people. Good day for students.

Lucky color- Yellow

Capricorn- Mental trouble will go away. It’s time to stay away from debate. Donate sweets.

Lucky color- Blue

Aquarius- Will get new employment opportunities. Avoid arguments with higher officials. Students focus on their studies.

Lucky color- Black

Pisces- People associated with Banking will benefit. Students will get new opportunities. Don’t change jobs.