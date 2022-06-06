Horoscope Today, June 6, Monday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favor? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin

Aries- Be punctual when you get a new job. Studies will improve. By evening, there will be monetary gain.

Lucky color- Carrot

Taurus- Eye problems might increase. Make transactions after noon. Don’t argue with anyone.

Lucky color- White

Gemini- Do not quarrel with relatives. Monetary loss is likely to happen. Maintain peace in the family.

Lucky color- Pink

Cancer- Don’t lend money to anyone. Take care of your mother’s health. Chances of a short outing till evening.

Lucky color- Orange

Leo- Don’t lose patience over trivial matters. Good news will be received as soon as you reach your workplace. The atmosphere of the house will be more pleasant than before.

Lucky color- Yellow

Virgo- There will be profit in business. Students must focus on their studies. Donate sweet things in the evening.

Lucky color- Turquoise

Libra- Always keep your thinking right. Don’t argue with anyone at the workplace. A gain in learning is anticipated.

Lucky color- Maroon

Scorpio- There will be joy in the family. Profit in business is likely to happen.

Will get to meet friends.

Lucky color- Yellow

Sagittarius– Children will be a matter of concern. Obey your father. Donate yellow items.

Lucky color- Red

Capricorn- Fulfill all of your responsibilities. Get a remedy for stomach-related problems. Do not eat fried food.

Lucky color- Blue

Aquarius- Businessmen must pay full attention to their work. Don’t entrust money to anyone. Health problems will end.

Lucky color- Pink

Pisces- Don’t deceive anyone. May have to travel. Donate food and clothing.