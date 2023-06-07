By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Horoscope Today, June 7: Gemini to Receive Money, Leos Should Postpone Travelling
Horoscope Today, June 7: Do you believe in luck? Do you understand the concept of the stars alignment in the universe? Don't worry, we have got you covered.
Horoscope Today, June 7: If you are the one who believes in the stars, and the alignment of planets in your zodiac and likes to plan your day accordingly, we have got you covered! Here’s a quick astrological prediction for the day and the lucky colour tip as you go on to have a wonderful day.
Aries: Investment in new work will be profitable. Will be honoured. Trust your luck.
Lucky colour- yellow
You may like to read
Taurus: Take major responsibility after s lot of thought. Eat homemade food. This will avoid the possibility of money loss.
Lucky colour- pink
Trending Now
Gemini: Family disputes will end. Avoid unnecessary expenditure. Stuck money will be received suddenly.
Lucky colour- green
Cancer: Will be successful in business by taking advice. The tension in family relations will end. Don’t travel abroad.
Lucky colour- sky blue
Leo: Anger will spoil the work. Avoid long journeys. Your mind will be upset till evening.
Lucky colour- maroon
Virgo: Can go out with your family. Will be successful in property matters. Reach home on time.
Lucky colour- blue
Libra: There will be job progress. Do your work on time. Make sure to take care of your health.
Lucky colour- sky blue
Scorpio: Maintain peace in your family. Take blessings of your elders. Focus on your goal.
Lucky colour- purple
Sagittarius: Students should not be negligent. There may be a loss of valuables. There will be profit from the stock market.
Lucky colour- yellow
Capricorn: Time is lucky for traders. Will get successful in urgent work. Donate fruits and vegetables.
Lucky colour- blue
Aquarius: Health will improve. Do not quarrel with anyone on trivial matters. Seek advice from elders when needed.
Lucky colour- green
Pisces: Will be busy with the workload. Avoid carelessness. There is a chance to go to a religious place.
Lucky colour- ocher
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.