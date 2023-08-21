Home

Horoscope Today – Love And Job, August 21, 2023: Aries to Have Good Day at Work, Leos Should Plan Candlelight Dinner

If you want to know about your work life and the romantic life today, here's our expert dolling out some quick tips to help you as per your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Your compatibility and understanding with your partner may increase, but you may not have enough time together due to busy schedules today. You may have a good day at work and handle additional duties smoothly. Youngsters may get new job opportunities.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Singles may start a new relationship, but it may not be as good as they expected today. Newly married couples may need time to develop love and intimacy. You may get rewarded for your hard work at work.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Your love life may be in trouble today because of your busy work schedule. Make time for your partner to avoid problems. Be patient with your subordinates and watch out for jealous colleagues. Take proper care of your health as the day progresses.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Your partner may be upset because you are too busy with work. Make time for them and reassure them of your commitment. You may get a promotion at work and be busy with projects. Impress your seniors with your work.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): You may spend quality time with your partner and have a candlelight dinner. Some of you may decide to settle down. You may be busy with new assignments, which may affect your productivity. Some eye-related issues can trouble you today.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Your romantic life will go well today. You may enjoy a romantic weekend away with your partner. There may be sparks flying. You may face angry bosses at work, but your past efforts may get noticed and you may get a bonus.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Your love life may be rocky because of a lack of mutual understanding. Make efforts to improve the relationship. You may get a chance to improve your skills by taking a training course, but failing to do so may affect your promotion chances.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Your love life may take a backseat because of conflicting schedules. Make efforts to spend time with your partner. You may not get recognition for your hard work, but you may find success if you switch jobs.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Those in a long-distance relationship may meet their partner after a long time. Some may get married. Enjoy the intimacy. You may be busy with new projects at work, but you will enjoy it. Sharpen your skills for future benefits.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): You may have a good day on the romantic front. Spend intimate time with your partner and plan fun activities. You may be rewarded and recognized at work. Your relationship with colleagues may be good. You may get an overseas job offer.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): You may have a good day on both the romantic and professional fronts. Spend intimate time with your partner, plan fun activities, and get rewarded and recognized at work. You may get an overseas job offer and make good progress in your career. Your subordinates may help you finish pending tasks.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Your love life may be challenging you today. Complications and misunderstandings may ruin it. Win your beloved’s trust back with love and affection. Be responsible at work and complete assignments on time to get promoted. Take an advancement course for long-term benefits.

