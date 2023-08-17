Home

Astrology

Horoscope Today – Love And Work, August 17, 2023: Librans to Get New Responsibilities, Opportunities Ahead For Virgos

Horoscope Today – Love And Work, August 17, 2023: Librans to Get New Responsibilities, Opportunities Ahead For Virgos

Horoscope Today - Love And Work, August 17, 2023: Check your horoscope in the matters of the heart and job as per your zodiac sign.

Horoscope Today - Love And Work, August 17, 2023 Librans to Get New Responsibilities, Opportunities Ahead For Virgos

Want to know what the day has brought for you in terms of love and job? Here’s your horoscope for today, followed by a few quick tips to help better your decisions in matters of the heart and at work.

Trending Now

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Your partner may surprise you today, making you feel butterflies in your stomach and filling your heart with love. You can confess your feelings to them and expect reciprocity. You may have to work overtime to finish a half-done job at work today.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Your relationship will go well today, and your partner will trust you. Work may be demanding, but you will stand out with your hard work. You could get a promotion or a leadership position. People in research or pure sciences will have a good day.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Don’t worry about small problems today. Use humour to solve them. Be flexible in your behaviour to avoid problems in your marriage. People with love problems will have stability soon. You will be successful at work and may get a promotion.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Your relationship is going well, and your partner is loyal and endearing. If you are single, you may meet someone interesting today. Be calm at work and accept help from others to overcome obstacles. A promotion or increment may be delayed.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Be understanding to your loved ones today. Don’t take them for granted. You may not experience true love if you just have fun with others. Be careful at work and don’t share your plans with others.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Spend some romantic time with your partner today. Tell them how much you care and love them using beautiful and tender words. Working professionals may get a new job offer or the opportunity to lead an important project.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Your love life is stable today. Avoid discussing heavy topics that can lead to arguments. Listen to your partner patiently. You are doing well in your career and may be offered a new responsibility.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Your relationship is getting boring. Avoid saying things that will upset your partner. Be more romantic and let go of old problems. You will be productive at work and may be promoted. Consider a job change if you are not happy with your current job.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): A positive attitude can improve your relationship today. Make an effort to win your partner’s love and affection. You may complete all assignments on time and get praise from colleagues at work.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Your married life is stable, and you have a good understanding of your partner. You may start a new romantic relationship later in the day. You are doing well at work and may get a promotion or transfer.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Couples may have a romantic evening. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. Single people may get marriage proposals. You will be appreciated for your enthusiasm. People in IT, media, and marketing will do well. Your salary may increase.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): If your partner is being uncooperative, ask questions and be patient today. If you recently broke up, try spending time with new people. You may get a promotion or new job offer at work.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES