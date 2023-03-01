Top Recommended Stories

Horoscope Today, March 1, 2023: Aries Should Invest in Business, Libra May Buy a New House

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Published: March 1, 2023 5:30 AM IST

By Shiromani Sachin | Edited by Onam Gupta

Horoscope Today, March 01, 2023: Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin has come up with quick tips to follow and see how your day goes as per your zodiac sign.

Aries- Mind’s despair will end. Do not invest in the business. New work will be less profitable.

Lucky color- golden

Taurus- Invest wisely in business. Will meet a friend Do not quarrel with anyone.

Lucky color- orange

Gemini- Will get mother’s blessings. There will be happiness in the family. There will be profit in business.

Lucky color- blue

Cancer- Job change will be beneficial. The dream of buying a vehicle will come true. The borrowed money will be returned.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Good news will be received by noon. Don’t lend money to anyone. Will be successful.

Lucky color- maroon

Virgo- Do your work on your own. Will be able to prevent sudden injury. Respect your spouse.

Lucky color- pink

Libra- Will be buying a new house soon. The worries regarding progeny will end. There will be happiness in the family.

Lucky color- red

Scorpio- Will go on a foreign journey. Will be successful in business. Control your temper.

Lucky color- pink

Sagittarius- There will be a burden on the mind. Will be successful in getting knowledge. Money expenditure will increase more than before.

Lucky color- white

Capricorn- Avoid disputes in the house. Take family advice.
Relationships may get sour.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Do not lend money to anyone. Business problems will be less. Spouse’s health will be bad

Lucky color- sky blue

Pisces- Touch the feet of elders. Drive carefully. There will be sweetness in relations.

Lucky color- yellow

