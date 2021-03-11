Horoscope Today, March 11, Thursday: The Maha Shivratri yog has entered all the raashis and as mentioned by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji, the day has brought in good things for all the zodiac signs. Here’s what the stars have in stores for you today. Also Read - Maha Shivratri Horoscope, Lucky Colour For All Raashis: Best Day For Gemini, Libra, Virgo, Sagittarius

Aries: It will be a mixed day for Aries people as they will face moments of happiness as well as sadness. They might expect some relief in finance-related matters soon.

Taurus: The Taurus must chase their aspirations today as it is favourable for them. But they need to put in constant efforts without any gap.

Gemini: These people might face a decline in the health of some near and dear ones. It will add to their tasks, which is already a lot at work.

Cancer: The Cancer people must discuss the issues bothering them with some elder member of the family. They might expect a guest in the evening.

Leo: The Leo people would be happy from within today. They can make their lifestyle better by buying things that are of permanent benefit.

Virgo: These people might be worried about their children today. They have been lacking in communication with their offsprings and this should be fixed.

Libra: It is a good day for those who are in their own business. Their financial condition will improve as they will get profit in their business.

Scorpio: Those preparing for exams might get the help of friends. They should not get involved in activities that are of no use.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would be worried about their siblings. They might even take their brother or sister for a small trip outside the city.

Capricorn: These people would be worried about finance and money related issues. They will however get all help and support from their partners.

Aquarius: Aquarius people should avoid being lazy today. They cannot take deadlines for granted as doing so would harm them.

Pisces: These people have been in a stable mindset for some time now and they need to solve these issues immediately. They might take the help of their family members.