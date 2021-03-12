Horoscope Today, March 12, Friday: Life is full of ups and downs and while you can’t avoid the circumstances, you can certainly prepare yourself for facing them well. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Pandit ji predicts the day for all the zodiac signs. Check out what the stars have in stores for you today. Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 11, Thursday: Maha Shivratri Brings Good Luck For Leo, Libra, Pisces

Aries: The day would be full of hustle and bustle for those into their own business. Those into sales will also be seen running from pillar to post.

Taurus: They might get cheated in some property-related matters. The Taurus people need to be very alert when dealing with people on such issues.

Gemini: The Geminis would be busy in their work throughout the day. They would have a lot of work piled on the last working day of the week.

Cancer: Your partner would understand your inner feelings. The family life is expected to be stable and there won’t be any argument or fight.

Leo: The Leo people might feel tired due to excess physical efforts. They should take out some time from their busy schedule to take proper rest.

Virgo: Meditating and doing yoga would be helpful for the Virgo people. They feel the need to connect with themselves.

Libra: They need to mind their tongue as their words might hurt some near and dear ones. They would find it difficult to express themselves to others.

Scorpio: These people might get caught in office politics. They need to be very smart in their work and approach to emerging winners.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians are in desperate need of some peace of mind. They should work in a systematic manner to avoid any tension.

Capricorn: These people would face some problems in their business or job. They would not be able to handle everything and might get stuck at crucial points.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would be very sarcastic today. They would express their opinion openly in a taunting manner.

Pisces: They might be under too much pressure on the professional and personal fronts. They would manage to handle everything with ease after initial hiccups.

— Astrological Predictions by Pandit Jagannath Guruji