Horoscope Today, March 16: Gemini May Face Money Loss; Scorpions Will Get Profit From Business
Horoscope Today, March 16: Here's what is in store for you as per your zodiac signs.
Aries– Don’t start a new business. Studies will improve. Can get stuck money by evening. Donate yellow sweets. Lucky color- goldenTaurus- Take care of your health. Tension will subside in the afternoon. Don’t argue with anyone. Donate wheat jaggery. Lucky color- green Gemini- Don’t quarrel with your friends. May face money loss. Get things done on time. Donate rice. Lucky color- maroon Cancer- Keep your jewelry safe. Pay attention to your father’s health. May go on a short journey till evening. Donate sweet rice. Lucky color- golden Leo- Don’t get mad over trivial matters. Will get good news as soon as you reach the office. The atmosphere of the house will be more pleasant than before. Donate red clothes. Lucky color- carrot Virgo- There will be profit in business. Students must focus on their studies. The economic condition will be better. Donate food. Lucky color- black Libra- Always keep your thinking right. Do not argue with anyone at the place of business. There will be a benefit in education. Donate raw milk. Lucky color- ocher Scorpio- There will be prosperity in the family. There will be profit in business. Obstacles in education will be removed. Donate red sweets. Lucky color- red Sagittarius- Will get happiness from the family. The schedule will be hectic in the noon. Don’t get into any argument. Apply turmeric tilak. Lucky color- yellow Capricorn– Disputes with loved ones will end. Don’t mind trivial things. Will get the job. Donate sweets. Lucky color- brown Aquarius- Traders need not worry. Don’t lend money to anyone. Don’t eat after sunset. Donate banana. Lucky color- white Pisces- There can be a debate in the house. May have to travel. Troubles of the mind will end. Donate yellow items. Lucky color- maroon
