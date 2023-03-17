Home

Astrology

Horoscope Today, March 17, 2023: Aries Should Respect Elders, Taurus Must Donate Curd

Horoscope Today, March 17, 2023: Aries Should Respect Elders, Taurus Must Donate Curd

Horoscope Today, March 17, 2023: Check what's in store for you today as per the zodiac signs.

Horoscope Today, March 17: Aries Should Respect Elders, Taurus Must Donate Curd

Aries- Will benefit in business. Respect elders. Help a friend in need. Donate wheat.

Lucky color- maroon

Taurus- The job will see ups and downs. Take advice from elders. Till evening, the time is favorable. Donate curd.

Lucky color- green

You may like to read

Gemini- Family problems will end. There is a possibility of changing the old vehicle. Will be successful in important work. Donate ghee.

Lucky color- blue

Cancer- Health will improve. Do not be negligent in the job. Try to sort out disputes in the family. Donate sugar.

Lucky color- ocher

Leo- Will get stalled money. Invest wisely in the stock market. There will be auspicious programs in the family. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- red

Virgo- Will be successful in business. May buy a new house. Help a woman in need. Donate fruits and vegetables.

Lucky color- brown

Libra- Marriage is likely to be fixed. Do not be negligent in any work. Don’t share your secrets with anyone. Donate sesame.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Property matters will be resolved. There will be a job change. Curb your spending. Donate goods.

Lucky color- golden

Sagittarius- Work pressure will remain. Don’t let your relationship falter. May go on a short trip. Donate clothes.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Important work will be completed after noon. Don’t lend money to anyone. Will have a child. Donate yellow fruits.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Will move to the desired location. May go for a walk with a friend. Spend some time with your family. Donate jaggery and sweets.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- The day will be full of lethargy. Do your work by noon. Don’t befriend anyone. Donate sweets.

Lucky color- golden

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.