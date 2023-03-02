Home

Horoscope Today, March 2: Taurians Should Trust Themselves, Cancerians Should Help a Friend

Horoscope Today, March 2: Here's your chance at knowing what your stars have in store for you. Check out your horoscope today before leaving your home.

Aries- There will be sweetness in family life. There will be progress in the business. Take advice from elders.

Lucky color- ocher

Taurus- Don’t let friendship get sour. Believe in yourself. Will get the support of elder brother.

Lucky color- yellow

Gemini- Backache problems may increase. Do not argue with your father. There will be a job change.

Lucky color- purple

Cancer- Heart disease will be prevented. Do not neglect your work. Help your friend.

Lucky color- sky blue

Leo- Pay attention to the east direction of your home. There may be separation from the brother. Will get back stalled money.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- There can be a change in the house. A new opportunity will come. There will be profit in business till evening.

Lucky color- ocher

Libra- There will be a dispute in married life. Don’t cheat on anyone. The disease will gradually subside.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Donate food items. Abstain from drugs. There will be business success.

Lucky color- brown

Sagittarius- Do not go on business trips. Try to persuade a friend. It’s a good day for students.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- There may be a dispute in the family on a trivial matter. Do not share anything with your friends. There will be an economic benefit.

Lucky color- maroon

Aquarius- There will be a delay in the marriage. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Exercise in the morning.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- People associated with media will benefit. Will get new job opportunities. Don’t change your house.

Lucky color- white

