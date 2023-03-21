Home

Horoscope Today, March 21, 2023: Aries Must Take Advice, Leo Should Chant Narayan Mantra

Aries- Disputes may increase in the house. Take family advice. Respect your wife. Chant Aum.

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Lent money can get stuck. Business problems will be less. The spouse’s health will be bad. Chant Ganesh mantra.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Will benefit from the advice of friends. Keep gold jewelry safe. There will be sweetness in relations. Chant Lakshmi Mantra.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- Don’t start a new business. Mother’s health-related worries will end. There will be happiness in the family. Chant Moon mantra.

Lucky color- pink

Leo- Journey can be postponed. Will be successful in the job. Trust your luck. Chant Narayan Mantra.

Lucky color- red

Virgo- Mind’s worries will end. Students must focus on their studies. Avoid extravagance. Chant Durga mantra.

Lucky color- golden

Libra- Don’t make any job changes. Drive your vehicle carefully. The borrowed money will be returned. Chant Lakshmi mantra.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Anger can spoil the work. Stock up on essentials. Will get along with friends. Chant Vishnu Mantra.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- Complete your work by noon. Make transactions wisely. Respect your father. Chant guru mantra.!!

Lucky color- maroon

Capricorn- Vehicle will be received. Invest in business wisely. The new job will be beneficial. Chant goddess mantra.

Lucky color- green

Aquarius- Investing in business will benefit. Be careful in relationships. Do not quarrel with anyone. Chant Saraswati Mantra.

Lucky color- purple

Pisces- Will get the blessings of elders. There will be happiness in the family. Pay attention to the cleanliness of your house. Chant shiva mantra.

Lucky color- yellow

