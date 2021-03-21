Horoscope Today, March 21, Sunday: The last day of the weekend is here and while you’d want to totally avoid the dreadful Monday, you can still enjoy Sunday with a little bit of planning and care. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you with knowing what to do today and what not. Check out what the universe is planning for you and what the stars have in stores for you today: Also Read - Horoscope, Saturday, March 20: Enemies Are Powerful For Aries, Yoga on Mind For Leos

Aries horoscope for today: These people would spend the day preparing for the festival of Holi. This is the day to plan the perfect Holi party with friends.

Taurus horoscope for today: The Taurus people will plan to charm their love partner with some gift today. They want to have a week full of fun and frolic.

Gemini horoscope for today: The Gemini people might end up spending a lot of money today. Probably they would start the shopping spree for the upcoming festival.

Cancer horoscope for today: They will complete all pending tasks at home that they could not because of a busy work schedule. Their family would be happy with them.

Leo horoscope for today: The Leo people should not spend unnecessarily because it might lead to some trouble today. Their friends and family would be helpful.

Virgo horoscope for today: The Virgo people should spend time with learned people today who could impart some value and skills to them.

Libra horoscope for today: These people would be very lazy today. They would feel like being couch potatoes and spend the day watching their favourite movie on show.

Scorpio horoscope for today: The Scorpios would think of planning the future of their children. They might think about saving today to fund their higher education tomorrow.

Sagittarius horoscope for today: The Sagittarians would want to hit the dance floor today. They might go for an evening full of fun with some close friends.

Capricorn horoscope for today: The Capricorns would be very nostalgic today. They might call some old school or college friend and spend some quality time.

Aquarius horoscope for today: The Aquarius people might go on a date today. They would spend a romantic today without any stress or anxiety.

Pisces horoscope for today: These people would go for dinner outside the home with their family. They have some important matters to discuss.