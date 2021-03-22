Horoscope Today, March 22, Monday: The dreadful Monday is here and so are all your insecurities, fears, and apprehensions. All of us want to begin our week on a super energetic note, or with a little something that can give a nice push to life at both professional and personal levels. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac sign. Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 21: Sunday Will be Fun For Geminis, Aries, And Aquarians - Check Astrological Predictions

Aries horoscope today: Instead of spending money on worthless things, they should try to keep themselves at home around their loved ones. This will bring peace and save money.

Taurus horoscope today: The married people would have a happy day with their spouse today. They might clear some misunderstandings.

Gemini horoscope today: The Gemini people would struggle to complete their pending tasks which are on tight deadlines. They might seek some help from colleagues.

Cancer horoscope today: Monday blues would be there for the Cancer people throughout the day. They will feel fatigued and lethargic.

Leo horoscope today: These people would be full of energy today. They are in a good position to give a pep talk to those who are depressed.

Virgo horoscope today: The Virgo people would be their usual selves today. They would not want to interact with others much and remain secluded.

Libra horoscope today: The Libra people would go on a shopping spree with their near and dear ones. They might regret spending too much later.

Scorpio horoscope today: The Scorpions would think of investing. They would spend the day getting information about the best investment options.

Sagittarius horoscope today: The Sagittarians would sort out misunderstandings with colleagues. They might get a new friend at work.

Capricorn horoscope today: The Capricorns would want to get their stalled work kickstarted today. All they think about is work and targets.

Aquarius horoscope today: These people would want to indulge in sporting activities like cycling and swimming today. Physical activity will keep them going.

Pisces horoscope today: The Pisceans people would update themselves with current affairs and general knowledge today. They might spend the day watching too much news.