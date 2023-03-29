Home

Astrology

Horoscope Today, March 29, Tuesday: Aries Lucky Colour is Blue, Aquarius May Buy a Property

Horoscope Today, March 29, Tuesday: Aries Lucky Colour is Blue, Aquarius May Buy a Property

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today

Horoscope Today,

Horoscope Today, March 29, Tuesday: Check what’s in store for you today. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs.

Aries- There will be difficulties in getting a job. Disputes with spouse will end. Spend some time at home.

Lucky color- sky blue

You may like to read

Taurus- May go on a foreign trip. Held money will be received. Don’t invest money in business.

Lucky color- gray

Gemini- Don’t invest in the stock market. Will get a new job opportunity. Focus on cleaning the house.

Lucky color- carrot

Cancer- New house will be bought. There will be a promotion in the job. Keep peace in the family.

Lucky color- brown

Leo- Health will improve. Will benefit from higher authority. Lent money can sink.

Lucky color- brown

Virgo- The day will be full of laziness. Will have to worry because of the child. A guest is expected.

Lucky color- red

Libra- Important work may stop. There will be arguments with the spouse. Will be busy with business.

Lucky color- sky blue

Scorpio- There will be a drastic change in the job. There will be some ups and downs in health. Money expenditure will increase.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- The marriage problem will end. Take care of your health. Stalled money will be received.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Health can trouble. Arguments in the family will end. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky color- ocher

Aquarius- May buy property. Will get the support of friends. Sudden money gain is predicted.

Lucky color- blue

Pisces- Workload will be less. A job change is possible. There is a strong possibility of receiving money.

Lucky color- maroon

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.