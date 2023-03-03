Home

Astrology

Horoscope Today, March 3, 2023: Taurus Should Take Care of Health; Capricorn’s Disputes Will End

Horoscope Today, March 3, 2023: Taurus Should Take Care of Health; Capricorn’s Disputes Will End

Horoscope Today, March 3, 2023: Check what's in store for you today as per the zodiac signs.

Horoscope Today, March 3, 2023: Taurus Should Take Care of Health; Capricorn's Disputes Will End

Aries– Don’t start a new business. Education will improve. Can get money stuck till evening. Donate yellow sweets. |Lucky color- golden



Taurus– Take care of your health. Tension will subside in the afternoon. Don’t argue with anyone. Donate wheat jaggery. |Lucky color- green



Gemini– Don’t quarrel with your friends. May face money loss. Do urgent things on time. Donate rice.|

Lucky color- maroon



Cancer– Keep your jewelry safe. Pay attention to your father’s health. May go on a short journey till evening. Donate sweet rice. |Lucky color- golden



Leo– Don’t get angry on trivial matters. Will get good news as soon as you reach the office. The atmosphere of your house will be pleasant. Donate red clothes. |Lucky color- carrot



Virgo– There will be profit in business. Students must focus on their studies. The economic condition will be better. Donate food.|Lucky color- black



Libra– Always keep your thinking right. Do not get involved with anyone at the place of business. There will be benefit in education. Donate raw milk.|Lucky color- ocher



Scorpio– There will be prosperity in the family. There will be profit in business. Obstacles in learning will be removed. Donate red sweets. |Lucky color- red



Sagittarius– Will get happiness from the family. The schedule will be hectic in the afternoon. Don’t get into an argument. Apply turmeric tilak.|Lucky color- yellow



Capricorn– Disputes with loved ones will end. Don’t mind the little things. Will get the job. Must donate sweets.|Lucky color- brown



Aquarius– Traders won’t have to worry anymore. Don’t lend money to anyone. Don’t eat after sunset. Donate banana.|Lucky color- white



Pisces– There can be an argument in the house. May have to travel. The troubles of the mind will end. Donate yellow items.|Lucky color- maroon

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.