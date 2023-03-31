Home

Astrology

Horoscope Today, March 31, Friday: Aries Must Take Father’s Advice, Taurus Lucky Colour is Yellow

Horoscope Today, March 31, Friday: Aries Must Take Father’s Advice, Taurus Lucky Colour is Yellow

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today

Horoscope Today

Aries: Married life will improve. There will be promotion in job. Take your father’s advice.

Lucky color- Orange

Taurus: Don’t let sourness take over relationships. Control your speech. Will get the support of elder brother.

Lucky color- yellow

You may like to read

Gemini: Reach your office on time. Do not quarrel with your father. There will be a change in job.

Lucky color- purple

Cancer: Infectious disease will be protected. Do not neglect your work. Help your friend.

Lucky color- sky blue

Leo: Pay attention to the decor of your home. There will be separation from brother. Will get back stalled money.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo: Do ​​not make any changes in the house. New opportunity will come. There will be profit in business by evening.

Lucky color- ocher

Libra: There will be dispute in married life. Don’t cheat on anyone. Illness will be over.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio: Donate food items. Abstain from drugs. Will be successful in business.

Lucky color- brown

Sagittarius: Do not go on business trips. Try to persuade a friend. It’s a good day for students.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn: Dispute in the family will end. Don’t argue with friends. There will be economic benefit.

Lucky color- maroon

Aquarius- There will be a delay in marriage. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Exercise in the morning.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces: People associated with art will benefit. Will get new job opportunities. Don’t change the house.

Lucky color- white

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.