Horoscope Today, March 6, Sunday: A little sneak-peak on how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what's going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries: The Aries people would be very choosy when it comes to deciding on the marriage of a family member. They would be able to convince others.

Taurus: The Taurus people would not be disappointed at the work front. They would be met with praise and honour.

Gemini: The Gemini people would find their money related matter stabilizing to a great extent. They might think of future investments.

Cancer: The Cancer people would need to make a fresh beginning with regard to their relationship. They need to urgently sort out the differences.

Leo: The Leo people would regret not saving in the past as they are facing problems today. Remember, it’s better to start late than never.

Virgo: The Virgo people would be choosy in their eating habits and that might give positive results for them. They want to mend their habits.

Libra: The Libra people would succeed in impressing someone with their acumen and skills. They would be very organised at work today.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would be troubled by mood swings. They might expect a very important assignment to come their way.

Sagittarius: Achievements made by some young member in the family would make the Sagittarians very proud. They would get the help they had been seeking for long.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would meet someone new who they would instantly relate because of compatible ideology. They would be able to establish better understanding with near and dear ones.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people who live in rented accommodation would think of shifting their house for a change of sccene. They would also indulge in good eating habits.

Pisces: The Pisces people would be in a much better financial position than they were till some months back. They need to avoid work related travel for now as it might not give positive results.