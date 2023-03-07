Horoscope Today, March 7, 2023: Aries Must Respect Elders, Virgo Should Donate Sweets in Evening
Horoscope Today, March 7, 2023: Check what's in store for you today as per the zodiac signs.
Aries- Respect your elders. It’s time to focus on studies. Monetary benefit will be there by evening.
Lucky color- carrot
Taurus- Intestinal problems may increase. Make transactions after noon. Don’t argue with anyone.
Lucky color- white
Gemini- Don’t argue with relatives. There is a possibility of money loss. Keep family together.
Lucky color- pink
Cancer- Don’t invest money. Pay attention to your father’s health. The chances of traveling will be postponed.
Lucky color- orange
Leo- Don’t get angry with children. Will be happy as soon as you reach home. Do not spoil the atmosphere of your house.
Lucky color- yellow
Virgo- Will benefit from the job. Students must focus on their studies. Donate sweets in the evening.
Lucky color- turquoise
Libra- Keep your thinking straight. Do not quarrel with anyone at the place of work. Enmity with loved ones will end.
Lucky color- maroon
Scorpio- Don’t let there be disputes in the family. There will be profit in new business. Will meet friends.
Lucky color- yellow
Sagittarius- The child will be successful in the exam. Consult your father. Donate yellow items.
Lucky color- red
Capricorn- Perform your responsibility properly. Avoid eye problems. Do not consume fried food.
Lucky color- blue
Aquarius- Businessmen should pay full attention to their work. Don’t lend money to anyone. Health problems will end.
Lucky color- pink
Pisces- Help an elderly person. Traveling will be beneficial. Donate food and ghee.
Lucky color- white
