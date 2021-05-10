Horoscope, Today, May 10, Monday: The dreadful Monday is here and so are all your insecurities, fears, and apprehensions. All of us want to begin our week on a super energetic note, or with a little something that can give a nice push to life at both professional and personal levels. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac sign. Also Read - Horoscope May 9, Sunday: Family Time For Virgos, Working Weekend For Geminis

Aries: Monday would be a very busy day for the Aries people. They might face problems in prioritizing work to get desired results.

Taurus: They would feel less energetic as the day begins but they would gain their strength. They would complete all their work.

Gemini: Despite it being a Monday, the Gemini people would plan a small surprise for their partner at home. They want their partner to feel special.

Cancer: The Cancer people would want their work to happen at full pace. They would appear tough as bosses and expect work to be done on time.

Leo: The Leo people would be full of passion today. People around them would also feel energetic with these people.

Virgo: The Virgo people would want to go on leave. They are very tired and bored of working for long durations from home.

Libra: The Libra people would want to end misunderstanding with a person who is very close. They have been thinking a lot about it and now it’s time to act.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would not share their opinions on any issue. They want to listen to what other people feel.

Sagittarius: These people would want their real talent to be recognised. They might change their approach towards job and life.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would return to their job in full work mode. They would also want others to stop relaxing and get to work.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would be very spiritual today. Don’t be surprised if you see them praying for long hours today.

Pisces: While the week has just started, the Pisces people have already started thinking about the weekend. They would want to do something special this week.