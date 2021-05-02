Horoscope Today, May 2, Sunday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out how the day’s going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your life. Also Read - Horoscope, May 1, 2021, Saturday: Leos, Learn to Ignore; Sagittarians, Take Some Rest

Aries: The Aries people will be full of energy today. They might find it tough to control their urge to venture out of their homes. They should seek advice from an elderly family member. Also Read - Holi Horoscope, Lucky Colour For All Raashis: Best Day For Aries, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn

Taurus: The Taurus people would want to just take some much-needed rest today. It is a good idea for them to catch up on some sleep. Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 22: Monday Blues For Cancerians, Virgos, Geminis; Leos to Stay Energetic

Gemini: The Gemini people would be very positive in their outlook today. They would make sure that they stay away from any information that makes them sad.

Cancer: These people would overthink a lot today. They might feel disappointed in not getting desired results of their efforts.

Leo: They would behave in a very arrogant manner today. They would not like people to crack jokes on them today and might react aggressively.

Virgo: The Virgo people would be in a very spiritual mood today. They might pray a lot and meditate for the most part of the day.

Libra: The start of the day would be quite dull for them today. They would lack the energy to do even daily household work.

Scorpio: Both career and relationship would be great for them. They might feel the sense of getting rewarded at work and also spend a romantic evening.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would feel peace of mind today. They would forget their worries and look at positivity around.

Capricorn: Even on Sunday these people would think about work today. They might use the free time to plan the week ahead.

Aquarius: They would think more about their career or business and less about their family. These people might complete some incomplete tasks.

Pisces: These people would be very emotional and might sulk a lot today. They would not want to hear any hurtful news.