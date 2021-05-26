Horoscope, Today, May 26, Wednesday: A lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan is considered an inauspicious celestial event and that’s why people are advised to avoid doing things that they usually do. If you are someone who believes in the power of astrology and wants to know how to go ahead and plan your day, then this might help you. Check out your horoscope today, as predicted by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji. Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 25, Tuesday: Romantic Day For Gemini, Energetic Start For Leo

Aries: The Aries people would spend the day making themselves more informed. They would spend a lot of time watching the news on television. Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 24: Taurus Will Beat The Monday Blues, Good News In Store For Capricorns

Taurus: The Taurus people would be good Samaritans and help some people who are in need. They would experience a sense of pride and peace of mind. Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 23, Sunday: Geminis Should Avoid Negative Thoughts, Pisces Needs to be Expressive

Gemini: The Gemini people would get into brainstorming sessions to think of new ideas related to their job or business. They would want to break the convention.

Cancer: The Cancer people would meet with good fortune related to finance and money-related matters. Some people would get immediate financial gains.

Leo: The Leo people would participate in activities they usually avoid. They would want to experiment with new things at work.

Virgo: The Virgo people would try playing a musical instrument today. They might also spend hours listening to good music.

Libra: The Libra people would have a day full of fun at work as well as home. The adrenaline junkie within them would be on display today.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would like to participate in extracurricular activities. They would love to dance for a while.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should think of their benefit as well in whatever work they do. They should not get confused at work.

Capricorn: The Capricorns would be in a very pro-active mode today. They would not waste even a minute in useless activities.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would want to relax their mind and body, which is tired. They would also feel like watching a movie.

Pisces: The Pisces people would remain in a confused frame of mind most of the time. Issues related to work are troubling them.