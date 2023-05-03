Home

Astrology

Horoscope Today, May 3, 2023: Taurus Must Not Lend Money, Leo Will Get Success

Horoscope Today, May 3, 2023: Taurus Must Not Lend Money, Leo Will Get Success

Horoscope Today: Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Horoscope Today, May 3, 2023: Taurus Must Not Lend Money, Leo Will Get Success (Freepik)

Horoscope Today, May 3, 2023: Each zodiac sign has unique features and characteristics that help determine a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be beneficial to know what to expect when you get up each morning? This daily horoscope by expert Shiromani Sachin will help you if you’re searching for advice on your love life, your work, or just some general information. Find out if odds are in your favour

Aries- Take care of your mother’s health. Hesitation can spoil the work. Make good use of your time.

Lucky color- sky blue

You may like to read

Taurus- A female friend may help. May get separated from friends. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Students should not waste time. A new opportunity will come. There will be benefits in the profession.

Lucky color- ocher

Cancer- Don’t sell the old property. Keep trying to succeed. Avoid eye problems.

Lucky color- maroon

Leo- Will get successful. Success in love is expected. Control your temper.

Lucky color- pink

Virgo- A wave of happiness will be there in life. May have to worry about the child. Expenditure will be less.

Lucky color- brown

Libra- Will get good news today. Help a relative who has come home to seek help. Will be successful in your goals.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Drive your vehicle carefully. The job may be in trouble. Don’t disrespect your elders.

Lucky color- orange

Sagittarius- May get promoted in the job. Take advice from your elders. Will buy a vehicle soon.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Tiredness will remain throughout the day. Gotta concentrate on work. Pending work will be completed.

Lucky color- white

Aquarius- There are chances of promotion. Don’t buy a new vehicle. The day will be hectic.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Will cause unnecessary anger. There will be auspicious work in the family. The monetary benefit will be there.

Lucky color- red

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.