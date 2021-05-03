Horoscope Today, May 3, Monday: The dreadful Monday is here and so are all your insecurities, fears, and apprehensions. All of us want to begin our week on a super energetic note, or with a little something that can give a nice push to life at both professional and personal levels. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac sign. Also Read - Horoscope Today, May 2, Sunday: Leos to Stay Arrogant, Dull Day For Librans

Aries: The Aries people would meet some very positive people today. These people might expect some progress in career and appreciation from bosses also. Also Read - Horoscope, May 1, 2021, Saturday: Leos, Learn to Ignore; Sagittarians, Take Some Rest

Taurus: Taurus people would indulge in some online shopping to bust their stress. Had things been normal, they would have surely visited a nearby mall. Also Read - Holi Horoscope, Lucky Colour For All Raashis: Best Day For Aries, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn

Gemini: The Gemini people would take out some time from their busy schedules to clean their cars and bikes. This would make them feel energetic.

Cancer: Doing activities that are exhausting might make them feel very tired today. They should also avoid outside food.

Leo: The Leo people would simply follow their daily routine. They would try to be engaged in very limited plans for the day.

Virgo: The Virgo people would take up tasks that are very creative. Some people might paint while some might cook something nice.

Libra: The Libra people would spend most of their time in a peaceful manner at their homes. They would help their wives or mother in household works.

Scorpio: The day might be a very romantic day for these people. Even a cup of tea with their partners would make the day refreshing.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would be nature lovers for the day. They might spend hours sitting alone in their balconies during the evening.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would find their happiness outside their daily routine. They might feel like going on a date with someone special.

Aquarius: These people might get in touch with some very old friends today. They would really enjoy it and cherish the moments.

Pisces: It would be an emotional day for the Pisces people. Throughout the day they would be sentimental and quite emotional.