Horoscope Today, November 01, Monday: Kindness, patience and determination go a long way. We have Pandit Jagannath Guruji to make the astrological predictions for today.

Aries: The Aries people should be careful about health. If they like to order outside food, they should stop for time being. It is best to have hygeinic food at home.

Taurus: The Taurus people might have arguments with some close family member over trivial issues. They should try to keep a cool mind and not worry about other's opinion.

Gemini: It is a great day for the Gemini people to sort differences with their loved ones. Communication is the key, they should not speak harsh words.

Cancer: The Cancer people have faced some troubles in past few days, but still going strong with a positive attitude. They should not be discouraged.

Leo: The Leo people might find out that people at work have been speaking behind their back. They should ignore it and keep concentrating on their work otherwise there will be issues.

Virgo: The Virgo people who have there own business may expect some good profit and new clients. The people who do job can also expect promotion.

Libra: The Libra people need peace of mind and the best way to do it is listen to some music. They can also just sleep to regain their energy.

Scorpio: The evening would be great for the Scorpio people as they would spend it with extremely close people. They want to relax aur forget all worries.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarius people should try to take some rest. They had too much on their plate and now is the time to forget about work.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people are planning to expand their professional work area. They would experiment with new things and try to learn new skills.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would love to spend the day with their children. They are fed up of people speaking behind their back.

Pisces: The Pisces people would like to surprise their partner by cooking something tasty for them. They would spend a very romantic evening.