Horoscope Today, November 02, Tuesday: Hard work and creativity are two rules to get success in life. However, it never hurts to have a little faith in the universe and the power of stars. Two zodiac signs that are in for positive and happy news are Leo and Libra. We get renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict the zodiac signs for Monday. Check out what your horoscope says today.

Aries: The Aries people might expect some major changes at workplace. There would be a sense of discomfort among the employees because of a new development.

Taurus: The Taurus people would be able to handle a sensitive situation with the presence of mind and smartness of their words. Declining health of a family member would keep troubling them.

Gemini: The Gemini people would not be able to save any money despite making a lot of efforts. If there is an issue cropping up in their relationship, they should talk it out before it’s late.

Cancer: The Cancer people who are studying would get an opportunity to explain their point of view to their teachers. Doing social work would be helpful for them.

Leo: The Leo people would spend the day in love and laughter along with their family members. Good news related to their sibling’s future can be expected during afternoon.

Virgo: The Virgo people would end up planning a grand celebration with friends and family. They should not ignore their health and take all medicines on time.

Libra: The Libra people should concentrate on completing all their pending work today. A positive news might come from the in laws side that would make them very happy.

Scorpio: A meeting with an old friend is on the card for some of the Scorpio people. Remembering good old days with the friend would be the best thing to do.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians people who are planning a job change need to get in action without wasting any time. One of their deepest desires is expected to be fulfilled.

Capricorn: Some of the Capricorn people would finally decide to pursue a career in an artistic skill they have. Nothing can stop their success.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should not spend even a single rupee more than what is actually needed. They might be busy but they would ensure they spend time with their spouse.

Pisces: The Pisces people who need to take an important decision today should not do it in any kind of haste or emotion. There might be a financial gain but the money needs to be saved rather than spent.