Horoscope Today, November 03, Wednesday: Faith, hope and kindness go a long way. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers. Read on to see what the day has in store for you!Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 02, Tuesday: These 2 Zodiac Signs Are in For Positive and Happy News

Aries: The Aries people might have to face a lot of stress and confusion today. They need to give proper thought on every aspect of an action that they are planning to take. Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 01, Monday: Virgo and Capricorn Can Expect A Positive Response at Work

Taurus: Some of the Taurus people can expect a promotion at work that has been pending for more than a year. There might be some unhappy incident related to their child. Also Read - Weekly Horoscope From 1st To 7th November: Know What This Diwali Week Has In Store For You, Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Gemini: The Gemini people need to be very calm and patient if they want to end their problems. Any work done related to politics would be fruitful today.

Cancer: The Cancer people would benefit from an alliance with those who are powerful. A meeting with someone unpleasant may also happen today.

Leo: There is a fear of losing something valuable for the Leo people. You would be happy in your heart because of the achievements of their children.

Virgo: The Virgo people would be able to complete a very important pending work in the evening. There luck factor would remain average, but working hard would give result.

Libra: The Libra people would see some improvement in their source of income. Too much running around and eye related problem might affect their day.

Scorpio: The enemies of Scorpio people might get together after seeing their rise. There would be some unexpected gains from the efforts put in their business.

Sagittarius: A satisfactory news about their children would bring cheers at home for the Sagittarians. The luck factor of these people would be excellent for the day.

Capricorn: A victory in a legal battle in the afternoon can be expected for the Capricorn people. Those who are overweight should try to start working out.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would see a happy environment all around. People belonging to this zodiac sign should not borrow or lend any money.

Pisces: The Pisces people should not avoid a thorough check up of their health. Exercising for long hours is not very advisable for these people.