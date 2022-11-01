Horoscope Today, November 1: Trying to get a new job, planning a new house or thinking of investing in a new business – all of them are big decisions Arin life that can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 31: Aries Must See Job Progress, Cancerians Must Help Their Friends

Aries- Mental trouble will increase. Don’t argue with anyone. Worship goddess Durga. Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 30: Aries Should Donate Red Clothes, Virgos Should Spend Time With Friends

Lucky color- brown Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 29: Scorpio Must Control Anger, Money Expenditure Will Increase For Sagittarius

Taurus- Will see progress in the job. Avoid arguments in the family. Do yoga in the morning.

Lucky color- ocher

Gemini- People associated with a business will benefit. Students will get new opportunities. Don’t change jobs.

Lucky color- golden

Cancer- Spouse will respect you. Do not abandon your loved ones. Don’t stay up till late at night.

Lucky color- pink

Leo- Don’t invest money in business. Headache will be there all day. Will go on a long journey.

Lucky color- maroon

Virgo- There will be a chance of promotion in the job. Will receive good news in the afternoon. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky color- red

Libra- New work will start. Get tasks done on time. Help others.

Lucky color- red

Scorpio- Respect your elders. Separation from spouse will end. Head injury may occur.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- Students must focus on their studies. New opportunities might be missed. Profit in business is expected.

Lucky color- saffron

Capricorn- Postpone the trip. Don’t get into an argument. Things will be better by evening.

Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius- Married life will get better. Should go for a walk. The job will progress.

Lucky color- carrot

Pisces- Family will support you. Troubles will go away. Profit in business is expected.

Lucky color- orange