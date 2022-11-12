Horoscope Today, November 12: Leo Must Respect Elders, Scorpio Should Not Lend Money
Horoscope Today, November 12: Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.
Horoscope Today, November 12: Are you trying to get a new job or planning a new house – all these big decisions in life can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.
Aries– Will have a great day. Help needy people. Paused government work will be done soon. |Lucky color- pink
Taurus– Will receive the support of spouse. The sourness of married life will reduce. Reach your office on time. |Lucky color- white
Gemini– Respect your elders. Don’t lend money to anyone. Will succeed in important work. |Lucky color- green
Cancer– After noon, the time is favourable. Sign carefully. Will get along with loved ones. |Lucky color- yellow
Leo– Respect elders. Don’t lend money to anyone. There might be an argument with the spouse. |Lucky color- golden
Virgo– Students must focus on their studies. Will go somewhere with life partner. Don’t quarrel. |Lucky color- maroon
Libra– Don’t get into trouble. Help a friend in need. Avoid unnecessary expenses.
Lucky color- white
Scorpio– Till evening, time is not favourable. Don’t lend money to anyone. Don’t mess with anyone at the workplace. |Lucky color- red
Sagittarius– Don’t get involved with old friends. Support a friend when needed. The headache will continue till noon. |Lucky color- golden
Capricorn– Give respect to your younger ones. Do not do any important work till noon. Job promotion is expected. |Lucky color- sky blue
Aquarius– Intervention will end. Will get stuck money. Respect your parents.
Lucky color- green
Pisces– Give some gifts to your mentor. Your spouse will support you. Valuables may be lost. |Lucky color- yellow
