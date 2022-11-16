Horoscope Today, November 16: There Will Be Promotion in Job For Taurus, Aries Must Worship Goddess Durga

Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Horoscope Today

Horoscope Today, November 16: Are you trying to get a new job or planning a new house – all these big decisions in life can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Mental trouble will increase. Don’t argue with anyone. Worship goddess Durga.

Lucky color- brown

Taurus- There will be a promotion in the job. Avoid arguments in the family. Do yoga in the morning.

Lucky color- ocher

Gemini- People associated with a business will benefit. Students will get new opportunities. Don’t change jobs.

Lucky color- golden

Cancer- Spouse will respect you. Do not abandon your loved ones. Don’t stay up till late at night.

Lucky color- pink

Leo- Don’t invest money in business. The headache will be there all day long. A long journey is expected.

Lucky color- maroon

Virgo- There will be a chance of promotion in the job. Will receive good news in the afternoon. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky color- red

Libra- New work will start. Get tasks done on time. Help others.

Lucky color- red

Scorpio- Respect your elders. Separation from spouse will end. Head injury may occur.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- Students must focus on their studies. New opportunities will be missed. Profit in business is foreseen.

Lucky color- saffron

Capricorn- Postpone the trip. Don’t get into an argument. Things will be better by evening.

Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius- Married life will get better. Should go for a walk. The job will progress.

Lucky color- carrot

Pisces- Family will support you. Troubles will go away. Profit in business is predicted.

Lucky color- orange