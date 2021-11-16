Horoscope Today, November 16, Tuesday: A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. Luck favors Gemini by 90% and Capricorn by 80%. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers.Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 15, Monday: Gemini and Aquarius Will Receive Financial Benefits

Aries: The Aries people should strictly avoid working overtime today and they should not bring any work home. If they don't enjoy some free time, they would be very tensed.

Taurus: The Taurus people would succeed in defeating their enemies if they follow their mind instead of their heart. Some people belonging to this zodiac sign are very kind hearted and others often misuse them.

Gemini: The Gemini people should do all their personal and professional work with great enthusiasm. They would be the most lovable person in the room today as their luck in favouring them by 90%.

Cancer: The Cancer people would face a few obstacles related to their work. They should avoid sulking because focusing on solution might give them a comfortable way out of all the problem.

Leo: The Leo people might spend a lot of time in worrying about their personal life and career. Their dedication for their family would result in them getting full support from all members.

Virgo: The Virgo people should not get influenced if someone showers praises on them. Instead of getting carried away, these people should continue to concentrate on their work in office.

Libra: The Libra people should try to take steps that would ensure their presence on the top spot for the long run. They need to realise that it is their reputation which is at stake.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should forget about the world and continue to move ahead in life at a fast pace. People around them would be in a state of shock witnessing their success unfold.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians need to investment only in immovable assets as investment made otherwise might lead to loss. Some of these people can expect a surprise guest at home during evening hour.

Capricorn: It is a special day for the Capricorn people as they would find many of their wishes getting fulfilled without any extra effort. Luck would favour these people by nearly 80% today.

Aquarius: The luck of the Aquarius people would favour them today in academics as well as household works. Some of these people might think of earning extra money with a part time job.

Pisces: After struggling continuously for days and months, the Pisces people would find that efforts made by them in establishing a new business is finally giving results. They should try to live in the moment and not worry about the future.