Horoscope Today, November 17, Thursday: Scorpios Should Invest in New Business; Aquarius' Economic Situation Will be Strong

Horoscope Today, November 17, Thursday: Do you want to know how your day will go today? It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before planning anything related to work or life. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Don’t advise others. Help a friend. Afternoon, time will be great.| Lucky color- orange

Taurus- Don’t invest in the business. The economic situation will be favorable. Lent money can get stuck. |Lucky color- green

Gemini- The problem will remain till the evening. Don’t do anything in haste. Respect elders. |Lucky color- blue

Cancer- Don’t give your jewellery to anyone. There is a possibility of guests coming to the house. Think before making a decision. |Lucky color- white

Leo- Haste can spoil work. There will be profit in business. Will receive gifts and honour. | Lucky color- yellow

Virgo– There can be sourness in relationships. Don’t stay up till late at night. Sign vigilantly. |Lucky color- brown

Libra– Will get help from a woman. Keep essentials handy. Respect elders. | Lucky color- blue

Scorpio– Invest in new business carefully. Keep the east side of the house clean. Wishes will come true. | Lucky color- orange

Sagittarius– Take care of your diet. Don’t change your career line. Control your anger. | Lucky color- white

Capricorn– Will get successful in important work. Trust your luck. Drive carefully. | Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius– Economic situation will be strong. Don’t mess with anyone unnecessarily. Don’t share your secrets with anyone. | Lucky color- black

Pisces– Will get the support of senior. Donate sweet fruits. Don’t give the wrong advice. | Lucky color- ocher