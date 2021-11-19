Horoscope Today, November 19, Friday: Know what’s going to work in your favour, astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 18, Thursday: Aries and Gemini Will Have a Lucky Day

Aries: The Aries people might finally run out of some luck as they would find it tough to achieve their professional targets. They would have to make sure that work related problems do not affect the environment at home. Also Read - Numerology: How to Decode Someone's Personality Based on Mobile Number

Taurus: The Taurus people do not want to leave any pending work before they start their weekend. They do not want to spend even a minute thinking about the issues at workplace. Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 17, Wednesday: Taurus Will be Promoted in Education Sector, Leo Will Receive Expensive Gifts

Gemini: The Gemini people who have been planning to take the entrepreneurial plunge can finally act in this direction. They should not hesitate in seeking help from others wherever necessary.

Cancer: The Cancer people should drink a lot of water after waking up in morning otherwise some of these people might feel a sense of dehydration. These people should not eat fried food.

Leo: The Leo people should think about their own benefit rather than thinking about how they can help others. They should not feel bad about being self centred for a while.

Virgo: The Virgo people must follow the mantra of early to bed and early to rise if they want to grow in their life. They can confide in their life partner but not in any outsider.

Libra: The Libra people might get an opportunity to come face to face with their latest crush. They should avoid sharing their feelings with anyone in office otherwise they might face some embarrassment.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should think about ways with which they can increase their income on a regular basis. Starting an additional business would not harm.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should keep their emotions in control and stand firm with what they believe is right. Holding different views than a senior family member does not mean they do not respect them.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people should keep their health on top priority because some of these people might have to make a lot of physical efforts. They can trust their close friend with a secret that needs to be shared immediately.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should be very bold when they face tough situations. Nobody from outside would come for their rescue and they would have to help themselves.

Pisces: Some of the Pisces people might experience some eye related problem, so they should wash their eyes at least 3-4 times a day. If needed, these people should take a short nap in the afternoon.