Horoscope Today, November 2: Trying to get a new job, planning a new house or thinking of investing in a new business – all of them are big decisions Arin life that can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 1: Taurus Will See a Job Progress, Scorpios Should Respect Their Elders

Aries- Will be buying a new vehicle. The concern regarding progeny will end. Don’t quarrel in the family. Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 31: Aries Must See Job Progress, Cancerians Must Help Their Friends

Lucky color- pink Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 30: Aries Should Donate Red Clothes, Virgos Should Spend Time With Friends

Taurus- Foreign travel can be averted. Will be successful in the job. Control your anger.

Lucky color- red

Gemini- Worries will end. Students must focus on their studies. Money expenditure will increase.

Lucky color- golden

Cancer- Dispute with friends will end. Take parents’ advice. Respect elders.

Lucky color- orange

Leo- Don’t lend money to anyone. Job problems will end. Spouse’s health will improve.

Lucky color- pink

Virgo- Touch the feet of elders. Buying a new vehicle can be postponed. Don’t let the relationship get sour.

Lucky color- yellow

Libra- Invest in property wisely. Will get family support. Benefit from new work is expected.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Will profit from investing in the business. Be careful in relationships. Don’t quarrel with anyone.

Lucky color- white

Sagittarius- Elders will bless you. There will be happiness in the family. Pay attention to the cleanliness of the house.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Don’t change jobs. Drive your vehicle carefully. Lent money will be back.

Lucky color- pink

Aquarius- Good news will be received by evening. Keep your important documents with you. Will get along with friends.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Do your work by noon. A sudden injury is expected. Respect your spouse.

Lucky color- maroon