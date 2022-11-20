Horoscope Today, November 20: Gemini Might Have to Travel, Health Problems Will End For Taurus

Horoscope Today, November 20: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Fulfill your responsibilities. Avoid stomach problems. Do not consume fried food.

Lucky color- red

Taurus- Traders must focus on their work. Don’t lend money to anyone. Health problems will end.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Don’t cheat on anyone. Might have to travel. Donate food and clothes.

Lucky color- white

Cancer- Keep your mind straight. Do not get involved with anyone at the place of work. There will be a benefit in learning.

Lucky color- Maroon

Leo- There will be prosperity in the family. There will be profit in business. Will meet friends.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- There will be concern regarding the child. Listen to your father. Donate a yellow item.

Lucky color- ocher

Libra- Don’t lend money to anyone. Pay attention to your mother’s health. Might go on a short journey till evening.

Lucky color- orange

Scorpio- Don’t get mad over trivial matters. Will get good news as soon as you reach the workplace. The atmosphere of the house will be more pleasant than before.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- There will be profit in business. Students must focus on their studies. Donate sweets in the evening.

Lucky color- saffron

Capricorn- Be on time to get a new job. Learning will improve. The monetary benefit will be there by the evening.

Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius- Eye problems may increase. Make transactions after noon. Don’t argue with anyone.

Lucky color- white

Pisces- Do not quarrel with relatives. There is a possibility of money loss. Keep your family together.

Lucky color- pink