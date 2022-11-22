Horoscope Today, November 22: Aries Must Respect Elders, Librans Should Take Care of Their Diet

Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Horoscope Today, November 22: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- There will be sweetness in married life. Respect elders. Take advice from elders.

Lucky color- red

Taurus- Don’t let relationships get sour. Control your words. Obey your father.

Lucky color– purple

Gemini– Reach home on time. Do not quarrel with your mother. Consider changing jobs.

Lucky color- pink

Cancer- Might have bad health. Do not neglect your work. Help your friend.

Lucky color- golden

Leo- Talk gently. There will be separation from brother. Will get back the stalled money.

Lucky color- orange

Virgo- Focus on learning. New opportunities will come. Loss in business is predicted.

Lucky color- white

Libra- Heart’s desires will come true. Take care of your diet. Career change is possible.

Lucky color- purple

Scorpio- Control your anger. Time will be favorable to you till evening. Keep the north direction of your house clean.

Lucky color- gray

Sagittarius- Apply for a job. Finish important work by evening. Wish will come true.

Lucky color- sky blue

Capricorn- The time will be good after noon. Get things done on time. Don’t force yourself.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Believe in yourself. Luck will favor you. Stalled tasks will be completed.

Lucky color- ocher

Pisces- Don’t resort to lies. Drive very carefully. Do help someone.

Lucky color- sky blue