Horoscope Today, November 22, Monday: The dreadful Monday is here and so are all your insecurities, fears, and apprehensions. All of us want to begin our week on a super energetic note, or with a little something that can give a nice push to life at both professional and personal levels. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac sign.

Aries: There might be some ups and downs in the relationship that Aries people share with their spouse. There might be a plan to go for a family dinner to some nice restaurant.

Taurus: The Taurus people should think about the ripple effect of their actions in the long term. Looking for short term gains is fine, but it should not be at the cost of their principles.

Gemini: The Gemini people should not worry about their looks or complexion. Rather these people need to work on enhancing their talents and inner beauty.

Cancer: The Cancer should postpone any important decision that they need to take related to an investment opportunity. Spending time on personal grooming would be a good idea.

Leo: The Leo people should not get into any business that has multiple partners. They should not hesitate in taking professional advice from a friend who has achieved great heights in career.

Virgo: This day might be one of the best days that the Virgo people have experienced in their whole married life. They also need to now think about following their passion in life.

Libra: The Libra people should not behave like a person who ignores his family and health just to follow a dream in life. Following an ambition in life is good but that is not the only duty that needs to be fulfilled.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would be able to clear a loan and some long term debts as they have just received some money through inheritance. If their spouse is angry, they should try to reach the root cause of the problem.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should start exercising daily if they want to be in the pink of health. Eating right food and striking a work life balance is the key to success for these people.

Capricorn: If the Capricorn people are careless today, they might end up loosing a valuable thing they own. The coming generations of their family would realize the sacrifices these people have made in life.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should invest in jewellery or antique items as it would give them the desired profit. They should start planning for the future of their child.

Pisces: If the Pisces people are jealous of the achievements of others, they would always remain sad. They need to change their habits otherwise they would cause lot of harm to themselves.