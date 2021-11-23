Horoscope Today, November 23, Tuesday: A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. Wondering what’s in store for you today? If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers.Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 22, Monday: Cancer Should Postpone Investment Plans, Sagittarius Should Focus on Their Health

Aries: The Aries people would try to procrastinate all important decisions. They might remain in a confused state of mind.

Taurus: The Taurus people would remain very lazy throughout the day. These people would not feel very active or enthusiastic at workplace.

Gemini: The Gemini people would need some personal space so that they could take firm decisions. They would face lot of personal issues.

Cancer: The Cancer people would not want to hide their talent or lavish lifestyle. They might try to show off what they have and some of these people might end up impressing a lot of others.

Leo: The Leo people should be very careful while talking about sensitive issues in office. They need to think hundred times before speaking in front of their seniors.

Virgo: The Virgo people would feel the need to eat healthy and take care of their overall health. They might be missing an old friend.

Libra: The Libra people would spend lot of time in books related to farming and agriculture. They would try to change their routine.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people feel an urgent need to get physically active and end their fatigue and boredom. It would be nice to think about spending a weekend with family and friends.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would succeed in repaying a loan they had taken for house construction. Some of these people might also expect a good news related to job.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would spend time with friends and family, but mentally they will be occupied by a personal issue that they cannot share with others. They would try to find smart ways to execute their business plans.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would be disturbed by some sensitive issues related to a distant relative who has some well kept secrets. They would try to remain busy at work to avoid overthinking.

Pisces: The Pisces people would want to enjoy a party and watch a movie with some very close friends. They might get a strong urge to travel and they would put the proposal on table.