Horoscope Today, November 24, Wednesday: Faith, hope and kindness go a long way. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers.

Aries: The Aries people would act miser and not want to spend money on things that are important for their household. They are worried about the future of their child.

Taurus: The Taurus people would be very friendly with some and extremely rude with others. It would be better to leave these people alone as they are experiencing extreme mood swings.

Gemini: The Gemini people would get some good news related to their parents. On the professional front, a lifechanging event might happen soon, but they need to be patient.

Cancer: The Cancer people would buy a gift for someone they dearly love, but they would go for a thoughtful gift rather than an expensive one. They might also mend ties with a long lost friend.

Leo: The Leo people would be very nagging for most part of the day. It would be very tough to convince these people for anything as they would be very adamant in their decisions.

Virgo: The Virgo people would think more about money matters and less about recreational plans today. They would not be bothered about what people have to think and would continue to follow their own whims.

Libra: The Libra people would appear to be very thoughtful throughout the day. They have a big secret to keep to themselves but they might end up sharing it with someone who is close.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would simply follow their daily routine and would not want any additional work to come their way. Even with friends and family, today these people would engage themselves in very limited plans.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would need to take care of their health today and must eat all their meals on time. These people need to avoid too much exertion otherwise they would have problems like joint pains and headaches.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would want to beat the Monday Blues today by cleaning their bikes and cars. Some of these people might not feel like working at all and hence call in sick.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would be very creative and would love to find unique solutions to problems related to their business. They would feel motivated with the support they are getting from friends and family.

Pisces: The Pisces people might a chance to meet some influential people at a business summit that they get to attend today. Those looking for new jobs might also get some good news related to their career.