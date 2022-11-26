Horoscope Today, November 26: Gemini Should Take Care of Father’s Health; Aries to Not Invest in Business

Horoscope Today, November 26: Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Horoscope Today, November 26: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries– Don’t buy a new vehicle. Don’t invest in the business. Will get a new job. Lucky color- orange

Taurus- Business investment will benefit. Be careful in relationships. Do not argue with anyone.

Lucky color- white

Gemini- Take care of your father’s health. There will be happiness in the family. Will get a new house.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- Job change will be beneficial. Might have a vehicle accident. Lent money will not be returned.

Lucky color- pink

Leo- Will get notified about the job. Keep your jewellery safe. Will get along with friends. Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Do your work carefully. Can have a sudden injury. Respect your spouse. Lucky color- maroon

Libra- Will be buying a new vehicle. There will be a concern about the progeny. There will be happiness in the family. Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Foreign travel will be postponed. Will be successful in the job. Control your temper. Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Mind’s worries will end. Students must focus on their studies. Money expenditure will increase. Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Can have a problem of throat pain. Don’t rush things. Will get good news by evening. Lucky color- black

Aquarius- Monetary benefit will be there. Donate clothes to someone in need. Positivity will come into the house. Lucky color- green

Pisces- Thank your teacher. Keep the south direction of the house heavy. The stomach problem will end. Lucky color- yellow