Horoscope Today, November 28, Sunday: A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. Wondering what's in store for you today? If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers.

Aries: The Aries people should make use of the patience they have within themselves to control aggressive situation at home. They will get the support of junior colleagues to meet a tight deadline.

Taurus: The Taurus people might get to meet an influential person who would give them a new idea for business. They should try to complete their pending projects before time.

Gemini: The Gemini people should think about renovating their house. It would be a great idea to have a subtle mix of vibrant and sober colour options.

Cancer: Self-confidence continues to be the key to success for most of the people belonging to this zodiac sign. Keeping their innovative idea on the table would help them achieve their goals.

Leo: The Leo people should chase target that are realistic and not the ones that meet a dead end. They should not ignore if their spouse complains about any health-related issue.

Virgo: The Virgo people can choose to be carefree for a while, but they should not forget their responsibilities. Some of these people would get an information that might change their relationship with someone.

Libra: The Libra people need to take things slowly if they want to get into a long term relationship with the person they like. They should follow what heart says.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people need to be ready with explanations for the actions they have taken in the past. They cannot shift the blame on anyone else.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should not worry if people question their choices in life. They have always grown without outside support and they should continue to do so.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people can trust only their family members if they do not want to face any kind of loss. These people should listen to spiritual music.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should not mock others who might be superstitious. It would be better for them to explain why having blind faith is not very safe.

Pisces: The Pisces people would some money back that they had given to a friend in need. A very major development in office might change the course of their life.