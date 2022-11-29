Horoscope Today, November 29: Aries Should Help Needy Friend, Leos Should Donate Vegetables
Horoscope today, November 29, 2022, by Shiromani Sachin - Check out your daily astrological prediction as per your zodiac sign as we give you quick tips to plan your day.
Aries- The job will be more beneficial. Respect your elders. Help a friend in need.
Lucky color- brown
Also Read:
Taurus- Will face ups and downs on the job. Take advice from your elders. Till evening, the time is favorable.
Lucky color- green
Gemini- Family problems will end. There is a possibility of buying a new vehicle. Will get success in important work.
Lucky color- pink
Cancer- Do not invest in property. Take care of your belongings. Worship Lord Hanuman.
Lucky color- yellow
Leo- Will buy a property. Will have to travel a little. Donate vegetables.
Lucky color- orange
Virgo- Respect your relationship. Help any needy person. Worship Lord Ganesh.
Lucky color- ocher
Libra- Marriage is likely to be fixed. Do not be negligent in any work. Don’t share your secret with anyone.
Lucky color- maroon
Scorpio- Property matters can get complicated. There will be a job change. Curb your habit of spending.
Lucky color- red
Sagittarius- Work pressure will remain. Don’t let your relationship falter. Will go on a short trip.
Lucky color- purple
Capricorn- Important work will be done afternoon. Lent money will be returned.
Will be having a child soon.
Lucky color- green
Aquarius- There will be a desired location change. Go for a walk with a friend. Do spend some time with your family.
Lucky color- green
Pisces- The day will be full of lethargy. Do your work by the afternoon. Don’t befriend anyone today.
Lucky color- orange
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.