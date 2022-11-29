Horoscope Today, November 29: Aries Should Help Needy Friend, Leos Should Donate Vegetables

Horoscope today, November 29, 2022, by Shiromani Sachin - Check out your daily astrological prediction as per your zodiac sign as we give you quick tips to plan your day.

Horoscope Today, November 29 Aries Should Help Needy Friend, Leos Should Donate Vegetables (Photo: Freepik)

Aries- The job will be more beneficial. Respect your elders. Help a friend in need.

Lucky color- brown

Taurus- Will face ups and downs on the job. Take advice from your elders. Till evening, the time is favorable.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Family problems will end. There is a possibility of buying a new vehicle. Will get success in important work.

Lucky color- pink

Cancer- Do not invest in property. Take care of your belongings. Worship Lord Hanuman.

Lucky color- yellow

Leo- Will buy a property. Will have to travel a little. Donate vegetables.

Lucky color- orange

Virgo- Respect your relationship. Help any needy person. Worship Lord Ganesh.

Lucky color- ocher

Libra- Marriage is likely to be fixed. Do not be negligent in any work. Don’t share your secret with anyone.

Lucky color- maroon

Scorpio- Property matters can get complicated. There will be a job change. Curb your habit of spending.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Work pressure will remain. Don’t let your relationship falter. Will go on a short trip.

Lucky color- purple

Capricorn- Important work will be done afternoon. Lent money will be returned.

Will be having a child soon.

Lucky color- green

Aquarius- There will be a desired location change. Go for a walk with a friend. Do spend some time with your family.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- The day will be full of lethargy. Do your work by the afternoon. Don’t befriend anyone today.

Lucky color- orange